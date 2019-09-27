Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Running at 70-to-80 percent

Wong (hamstring) ran at 70-to-80 percent prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Wong is hopeful to play sometime over the weekend before the regular season comes to an end, but his availability will depend on how he responds to Friday's activities. The Cardinals' primary concern will be getting him ready for the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories