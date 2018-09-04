Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scheduled to be activated Wednesday

The Cardinals plan to activate Wong (hamstring) from the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Wong is set to rejoin the Cardinals after spending the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, though he may not rejoin the starting lineup until Friday against the Tigers in an attempt to ease him back into action. Prior to landing on the shelf, Wong slashed .244/.326/.386 across 110 games with the big club.