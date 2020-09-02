Wong went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs and two RBI during Tuesday's 16-2 win over the Reds.

Wong broke out of a 1-for-18 slump with two hits Monday, and he built upon that performance as the Cardinals eviscerated the Reds on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has a .256/.367/.305 with two doubles, one triple, 17 runs and six RBI in 25 games.