Wong went 1-for-4 with a game-winning bases-loaded walk, another base on balls and a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Wong provided a spark from the top of the order by getting on base thrice, and it was his discerning eye at the plate that capped the Cardinals' improbable four-run, ninth-inning rally. Wong's bases-loaded walk plated Yadier Molina with the winning run, giving him only his second RBI of the campaign. The veteran second baseman also extended his on-base streak to nine games, pushing his OBP to an impressive .365 across 75 plate appearances.