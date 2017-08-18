Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Wong was scratched from Friday's starting nine just 90 minutes before the first pitch due to a hip injury, Jim Hayes of 590 The Fan reports.

Wong is still available off the bench for Friday's game, according to John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' President of Baseball Operation. Although it appears to be a minor setback if Wong is available off the bench, consider the second baseman day-to-day until the club releases more information on his injury.