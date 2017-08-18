Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Wong was scratched from Friday's starting nine just 90 minutes before the first pitch due to a hip injury, Jim Hayes of 590 The Fan reports.
Wong is still available off the bench for Friday's game, according to John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' President of Baseball Operation. Although it appears to be a minor setback if Wong is available off the bench, consider the second baseman day-to-day until the club releases more information on his injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits two doubles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes three-bagger in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Turns in multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...