Wong was removed from the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's unclear if the 29-year-old is dealing with some sort of injury, as he was originally slated to bat leadoff and start at second base against left-hander Brett Anderson. Wong is currently riding an eight-game hit streak, though he only has a .539 OPS during that stretch. Tommy Edman will cover the keystone in his place, while Matt Carpenter -- who was originally stationed on the bench -- starts at third base.