Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Set for MRI

Wong is expected to undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine if he will require offseason knee surgery, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong is reportedly dealing with loose cartilage in his knee, but the parties involved are still unsure if he should undergo surgery or not. Things should clear up on this front once he gets the MRI in the next few days.

