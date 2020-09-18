Wong (side) went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.
Wong ultimately missed three games with his side issue, as he was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup and then sat for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. His return to action Thursday corroborates his prior statement that he was already feeling better Wednesday after seemingly acquiring the injury during batting practice prior to Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Back in action Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out Game 1, unlikely for Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Battling side issue•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Notches steal in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Takes seat in Game 2•