Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sits against southpaw
Wong is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
As he often does, Wong will take a seat with a southpaw on the mound, Wei-Yin Chen in this instance. Yairo Munoz will get the call at second base.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Succesful DL return•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Activated from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Eyeing Saturday activation•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Won't return Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Requires short rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Targeting Friday return•
