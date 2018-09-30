Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sits versus lefty Sunday

Wong is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

With lefty Mike Montgomery taking the hill for the regular season finale, Wong will once again retreat to the bench for a day off. He'll likely finish his season with a .249/.332/.388 slash line to go with nine homers and 38 RBI. Yairo Munoz will replace him at the keystone Sunday.

