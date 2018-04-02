Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting for second straight day
Wong will be on the bench again for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Wong sat as expected against the left-handed Steven Matz on Sunday, but he'll sit again Monday despite facing the right-handed Chase Anderson. Matt Carpenter will play second base again, with Jedd Gyorko receiving another start at third. Wong may end up being the primary victim of the emergence of Jose Martinez, who has opened the year 5-for-11. With Martinez becoming the team's everyday first baseman, Matt Carpenter is forced to slide over to second base at Wong's expense.
