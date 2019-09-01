Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting Game 1

Wong is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Wong went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, two RBI, three walks and a stolen base during Saturday's twin bill, but he'll start out on the bench in Sunday's matinee. Tommy Edman will start at the keystone and hit leadoff.

