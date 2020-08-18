Wong isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wong led off in Game 1, though he failed to collect a base knock in three at-bats. He'll get the rest of the evening off with Max Schrock getting the nod at second base.
