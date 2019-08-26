Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting out again

Wong (toe) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Though he avoided structural damage to his big toe after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies, Wong will sit for a second straight day while he waits for swelling to subside. Tommy Edman will fill in for Wong at the keystone Monday.

