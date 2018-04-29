Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting out Sunday
Wong is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wong is often a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching, so his presence on the bench with rookie righty Nick Kingham on the hill for Pittsburgh is somewhat confounding. Perhaps Cardinals manager Mike Matheny wanted to build in a rest day for the second baseman, who had started in each of St. Louis' past six games. Greg Garcia will man the keystone in the series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues inching toward Mendoza Line•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces pair of two-baggers Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits first homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rides pine Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...