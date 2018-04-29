Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting out Sunday

Wong is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong is often a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching, so his presence on the bench with rookie righty Nick Kingham on the hill for Pittsburgh is somewhat confounding. Perhaps Cardinals manager Mike Matheny wanted to build in a rest day for the second baseman, who had started in each of St. Louis' past six games. Greg Garcia will man the keystone in the series finale.