Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Slugs third homer Friday

Wong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Phillies on Friday.

Wong slugged the third of three Cardinals homers over a two-inning span when he launched a Yacksel Rios offering 394 feet to right in the seventh. It was the struggling second baseman's first round tripper since May 5, and only his seventh hit across the 12 games this month in which he's registered an official at-bat. Factoring in Friday's production, Wong's season line remains a forgettable .190/.295/.324.