Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Smacks first homer of July

Wong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

The 28-year-old posted four extra-base hits and three RBI in the final three contests of the four-game set in Pittsburgh. His home run, though, was his first since June 14. Wong is batting .258 with eight home runs, 39 RBI, 39 runs and 14 steals in 318 at-bats this season.