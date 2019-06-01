Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Snaps out of slump

Wong went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Friday.

The veteran second baseman was mired in an 0-for-21 slump over his prior six games, so Friday's multi-hit effort offered a much-needed boost to his numbers. However, Wong had a difficult month at the plate overall, as he saw his season average drop 50 points to .222 during May.