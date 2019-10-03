Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Starting Thursday

Wong is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Thursday, batting seventh.

Wong expressed his availability leading up to Game 1, and he is officially in the starting lineup after missing time since mid-September due to a left hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, the 28-year-old hit .342/.409/.487 with 24 RBI since the All-Star break.

