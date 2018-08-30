Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Starting to track pitches
Wong (hamstring) is not yet able to swing a bat but has started tracking pitches in bullpen sessions, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wong is trying to remain active in any way he can in the early stages of his recovery. All injuries are naturally undesirable, but Wong's was particularly inopportune; the 27-year-old had boosted his season average 20 points to .244 since an Aug. 4 return from a knee injury by hitting .362 (21-for-58) over the 19 games prior to his current disabled list stint.
