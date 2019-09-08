Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Stays hot in big win

Wong went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Wong was a catalyst in the Cardinals' latest big win, setting the table effectively on two occasions. The 28-year-old is 10-for-29 over his first seven games of September, putting him on pace to finish the season with a third consecutive month of an average over .300.

