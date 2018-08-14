Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Stays hot in win

Wong went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Wong endured a brief 0-for-7 slump over his previous two games, but he was right back to the hot hitting he'd exhibited over the first five games of August on Monday. The 27-year-old is hitting .333 overall in 30 plate appearances this month, a figure partly comprised of a trio of multi-hit efforts.