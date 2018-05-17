Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sticks on bench Thursday
Wong is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
Wong will stick on the bench for a second straight game as manager Mike Matheny gives Matt Carpenter another start following his three-hit performance Wednesday. The 27-year-old Wong is hitting just .182/.293/.293 through 37 games this season, so he could start to lose out on playing time if Carpenter continues to pick it up at the plate.
