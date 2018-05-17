Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sticks on bench Thursday

Wong is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.

Wong will stick on the bench for a second straight game as manager Mike Matheny gives Matt Carpenter another start following his three-hit performance Wednesday. The 27-year-old Wong is hitting just .182/.293/.293 through 37 games this season, so he could start to lose out on playing time if Carpenter continues to pick it up at the plate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories