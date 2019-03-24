Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Strong spring continues
Wong went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk a sacrifice fly and two runs in a 15-5 Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Friday.
It was just the latest installment of Wong's solid spring, one that's seen him hit .278 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over 36 at-bats. The veteran second baseman is looking to bounce back after seeing a downturn across his slash line (.249/.332/.388) last season compared to his career-best 2017 production (.285/.376/.412). Wong will once again open the season manning the keystone for the Cardinals, and his above-average defense should continue helping him weather the storm of any offensive slumps he should endure.
