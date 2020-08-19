Wong went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, snapping a 1-for-18 skid that dated back to July 28.

The veteran second baseman hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since Opening Day against the Pirates, and he'd managed just a mere single over the prior eight games. Tuesday's production was therefore a particularly welcome sight, but fantasy managers are still hoping for much more improvement in coming days from Wong, considering his current .206/.289/.265 line across 38 plate appearances.