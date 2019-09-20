Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Suffers hamstring injury
Wong left Thursday's game against the Cubs with a left hamstring injury and will be considered day-to-day, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wong appeared to suffer the injury while running down the first-base line, and he was immediately pulled from the contest. He'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Friday's matchup.
