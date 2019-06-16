Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Swipes pair of bags in loss
Wong went 2-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.
Wong's red-hot June continued in fine fashion Saturday, with the veteran second baseman producing his third multi-hit effort in the last five games. Wong has also been effective on the basepaths this month, going a perfect 5-for-5 on his steal attempts. The productive month he's in the midst of is particularly welcome in light of the .170 average that Wong produced over 88 at-bats in May, and it's served to boost his season figure 28 points to .250 thus far.
