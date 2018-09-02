Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Takes ground balls Saturday

Wong (hamstring) fielded grounders Saturday and has begun other mobility work, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's another small step in the right direction for the second baseman, who's eager to get back into action after his latest hamstring problem interrupted what had been an extended stretch of impressive hitting. Langosch also reports that Wong has progressed to some limited work in the batting cage, and he's likely to continue ramping up his activity level in the days ahead.

