Wong is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wong started the matinee and went 0-for-1 with a run and two walks as the leadoff, man, and he'll head to the bench for Game 2. Brad Miller will cover the keystone in the nightcap while Paul Goldschmidt serves as the designated hitter.