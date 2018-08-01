Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Targeting Friday return

Wong (knee) will likely be activated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.

Interim manager Mike Shildt said it was unlikely that Wong would be back in action Thursday as the infielder continues to recover from knee inflammation. There's a chance that Wong will need more time, but everything up to this point has gone according to plan, so look for him to rejoin the starting lineup against the Pirates on Friday.