Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Three-hit game

Wong went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Wong came around to score on a home run by pitcher Miles Mikolas and later hit a sacrifice fly to bring in his 32nd RBI of the year. Wong is hitting .362 with eight runs and three stolen bases over his last 15 games, and is slashing .245/.327/.387 on the year. The 27-year-old is hitting right around his career averages of .254/.324/.380 over six major-league seasons.