Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Turns in multi-hit effort Thursday
Wong went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.
Wong turned in the only multi-hit effort on the night for the Cardinals, his second such outing in the first three games of August. The 26-year-old has also hit in four straight, while all three components of his .291/.377/.408 line -- as well as his .785 OPS -- all represent career highs.
