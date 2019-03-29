Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Unexpected power surge in opener

Wong went 2-for-3 with two home runs in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Wong launched a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to defeat Milwaukee on Opening Day. The 28-year-old second baseman finished with nine home runs over 127 games last year, so while this was a nice start to the 2019 campaign, a big power breakout is unlikely. Wong's career high for home runs in a season is 12, which dates back to 2014.