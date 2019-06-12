Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Well-rounded night in win
Wong went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Wong was a thorn in the side of the Marlins throughout the night and extended what has been a highly successful June thus far. The veteran second baseman is now 10-for-30 with two doubles, three RBI, three walks and three stolen bases across his first nine games of the month, a surge that's already served to boost his season average 16 points to .238.
