Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Will start Thursday

Wong (hamstring) will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Thursday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Wong said himself that he expects to play, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed as much Wednesday. His return for force Tommy Edman and Matt Carpenter to compete for at-bats at third base.

