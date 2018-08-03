Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Won't return Friday
Wong (knee) will not be activated off the 10-day disabled list for Friday's game at Pittsburg, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong headed to Low-A Peoria for a rehab outing Thursday -- going 0-for-3 with a walk -- but isn't quite ready for a return to the Cardinals. It remains unclear if the 27-year-old requires additional rehab outings, but he didn't appear to suffer any setbacks. Yairo Munoz will man second base for the Cardinals on Friday.
