Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Wraps up month productively

Wong went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

It was a forgettable night offensively overall for the Cardinals, but Wong's production was one of the few bright spots. The veteran second baseman boosted his season average 24 points to .263 during July, a feat partly facilitated by Wong reaching safely in each of the last 13 games during which he's logged at least one official plate appearance.