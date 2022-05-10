The Cardinals selected Robertson's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
He'll get his first call-up to the big leagues to provide depth in the middle infield after Paul DeJong was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move. DeJong had been serving as St. Louis' everyday shortstop, but Tommy Edman is expected to take over those duties beginning Tuesday, while Brendan Donovan appears to be first in line for work at the keystone. Robertson hit just .225 with three home runs in 100 plate appearances at Memphis this season, but he sported a 16.7 percent walk rate and went 6-for-6 on stolen-base attempts.