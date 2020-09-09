Kim (chest/kidney) was able to throw at Busch Stadium both Monday and Tuesday and will be evaluated by the team's medical staff over the next two days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt relayed Tuesday that Kim continues to feel better after his weekend hospital stay in Chicago. If all continues to go smoothly with his recovery and he receives clearance from the medical staff, Kim may be able to throw a bullpen session before the end of the week. "Every day he gets a little stronger, builds back up and has energy and has ability to take that next step," Shildt said. "[We will] continue to evaluate him and make sure he can progress and everything's in the right spot. But so far so good."