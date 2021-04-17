Kim (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Phillies.

Kim will make his season debut against Philadelphia after he missed the start of the year due to back issues that surfaced in mid-March. Manager Mike Shildt has said that Kim is at full strength heading into Saturday's start. Kim threw 86 pitches in a simulated game at the team's alternate training site Sunday and should be near a normal workload against the Phillies on Saturday.