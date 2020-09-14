Kim (chest) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Kim missed just shy of two weeks while on a blood thinner to deal with a kidney issue. There's been quite a bit of good fortune in his 0.83 ERA this season, as he's striking out just 13.3 percent of opposing batters over 21.2 innings and has been helped out by a .200 BABIP and an 86.0 percent strand rate, though his 3.62 FIP is still a solid number. He'll face fellow former KBO ace Josh Lindblom in this start.