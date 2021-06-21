Kim (1-5) lost Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader 1-0 to Atlanta, going four innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Kim only threw 47 pitches and made one mistake to Ronald Acuna that ended up costing the Cardinals the game as they failed to put any runs on the board. Kim has allowed four runs or less in all 11 starts but is averaging less than five innings per turn which severely limits his upside.