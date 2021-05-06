Kim allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across four innings in the win on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Wednesday was Kim's third straight start allowing a single run. Kim had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth inning, but surrendered just one run and struck out the final two batters. This was his first start issuing multiple walks, totaling four walks this season compared to 18 strikeouts. The 32-year-old has a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings.