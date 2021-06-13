Kim (back) is set to throw another bullpen session Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
The left-hander apparently came out of Friday's side session without issue and will therefore take the next step in his recovery Sunday. If Kim's back remains loose, there's presumably a chance he's activated at some point in the coming week.
