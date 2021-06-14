The Cardinals are expected to activate Kim (back) from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, which seemingly assuaged any lingering concern the Cardinals might have had about his health since he was placed on the IL on June 5 with lower-back soreness. Given that he's on track to return from the IL in the minimum amount of time, Kim likely won't face significant restrictions with his pitch count if he indeed gets the starting nod Tuesday. Prior to landing on the shelf, Kim posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 in nine starts.