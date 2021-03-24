Kim (back), who threw a simulated game Monday but has yet to be confirmed for one more Grapefruit League start, is being built back up with a starter's workload, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander appears to be making some progress from the back tightness that has besieged him since earlier in March, but there's yet to be a final determination on whether he'll have a chance for a tune-up against opposing batters prior to Opening Day. However, Silver's report confirms Kim is still envisioned for his originally projected No. 2 starter role when he does return, even if he has to temporarily shuffle to a spot in the latter portion of the rotation early to afford him more recovery time.