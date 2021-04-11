Kim (back) is expected to throw approximately 90 pitches in a simulated game at the Cardinals' alternate training site Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
The robust workload naturally is a good indication of Kim's progress toward a regular-season debut, although the team will naturally evaluate him in coming days to ensure he tolerates it well. If he remains free of setbacks, Kim could join the team on the road trip that begins Friday.
