Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Blanks Blue Jays in latest start

Kim was credited with a Grapefruit League victory over the Blue Jays on Monday after firing 3.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and no walks while recording four strikeouts.

The 31-year-old southpaw maintains an unblemished ERA through eight spring innings across four Grapefruit League appearances (two starts). Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Kim will remain on a starter's schedule against the Marlins on Saturday as he continues to make his case for a spot in the rotation to open the season. Making Monday's outing all the more impressive was the fact Kim faced a Twins lineup loaded with regulars, including prized free-agent acquisition Josh Donaldson, who joined fellow slugger Nelson Cruz as potent bats that Kim rang up swinging strikeouts of.