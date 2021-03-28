The Cardinals placed Kim (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Kim looks to have moved past the back tightness he battled earlier in camp after he was able to toss two innings Saturday against the Marlins in his first spring appearance in three weeks. However, because of the time he missed in camp, Kim will remain at the Cardinals' alternate site to complete at least two more outings to build up his pitch count before the organization deems him ready to slot into the big-league rotation. Daniel Ponce de Leon is expected to make one or two starts in place of Kim while he's on the shelf.
