Kim (1-1) went 3.1 innings Sunday, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Kim was rolling through three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth after a Manny Machado error and a single with three walks before being removed. He's now allowed a single earned run in each of his last five starts and St. Louis had won all of his starts before Sunday.